PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 5
July 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 5 Vocus Group Ltd said on Wednesday it would allow KKR & Co LP to conduct due diligence on a non-exclusive basis, after the private equity giant made a $1.66 billion takeover offer for the Australian internet company in June.
"We believe it is in the best interests of shareholders to grant KKR due diligence to explore whether a potential whole of company proposal is available that takes into account the benefits that the plan delivers," Vocus Chairman David Spence said in a statement.
Vocus also added that its shareholders do not have to take any action at this time.
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
NEW YORK, July 4 Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a U.S. judge for a gag order muzzling former drug company executive Martin Shkreli, on trial for securities fraud charges, arguing that his statements to media could taint the jury and disrupt the case, court papers show.