CORRECTED-S.Africa's Vodacom says to roll out 4G by year-end
September 28, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-S.Africa's Vodacom says to roll out 4G by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Joosub became CEO this month)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Vodacom plans to launch 4G high-speed services by the end of this year, its incoming chief executive said on Friday.

Vodacom, the South African unit of Britain’s Vodafone , will roll out the next-generation LTE standard, Shameel Joosub told reporters at a media event in suburban Johannesburg.

Joosub replaced Pieter Uys as chief executive this month. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

