FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vodacom says H1 earnings per share up 10.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 11, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Vodacom says H1 earnings per share up 10.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 10.9% as a result of strong operating

profit growth. * Group revenue up 6.6% * Interim dividend per share of 395 cents * Group active customers increased 9.7% to 53.8 million; with net connections

of 949 000 for South Africa * Diluted headline earnings per share 438.1 cents versus 394.6 * It is the intention of the board to accelerate its capital investment

programme * Group obtained favourable outcome in final hearing with regards to

arbitration with congolese wireless network * Is still pursuing a settlement with congolese shareholder

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.