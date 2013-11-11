BRIEF-Vodacom says H1 earnings per share up 10.9 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 10.9% as a result of strong operating

profit growth. * Group revenue up 6.6% * Interim dividend per share of 395 cents * Group active customers increased 9.7% to 53.8 million; with net connections

of 949 000 for South Africa * Diluted headline earnings per share 438.1 cents versus 394.6 * It is the intention of the board to accelerate its capital investment

programme * Group obtained favourable outcome in final hearing with regards to

arbitration with congolese wireless network * Is still pursuing a settlement with congolese shareholder