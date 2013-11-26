FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodacom raises stake in Vodacom Tanzania to 82.2 pct
November 26, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Vodacom raises stake in Vodacom Tanzania to 82.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG , Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd : * Says acquisition of a further 17.2 pct interest in Vodacom Tanzania * Says transaction is expected to close before the end of the financial year * Transaction will result in Vodacom increasing its total economic interest in Vodacom Tanzania from 65 pct to 82.2 pct * Says will fund acquisition through available cash resources and existing debt facilities * Consideration payable for the subscription of new shares in Cavalry is ZAR 2460 million, payable in cash at completion * Will acquire indirect interest through subscription of new shares in Cavalry Holdings Ltd

