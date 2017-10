JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo Supreme Court has suspended a planned auction of shares in the local unit of South African mobile phone provider Vodacom , the parent company said on Monday.

The auction was planned for June 3 but was suspended pending the outcome of “certain legal proceedings”, the group said in a statement, without giving further details. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)