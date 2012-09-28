FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Vodacom to remain in DRC -incoming CEO
#Africa
September 28, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa's Vodacom to remain in DRC -incoming CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Vodacom is no longer looking to exit the Democratic Republic of Congo, its incoming chief executive said on Friday, signalling a change of strategy over the contested unit.

“We are working with the local partner to resolve the issues. We are confident the issues are resolvable,” Shameel Joosub told reporters at a media event.

Vodacom had previously said it was exploring options to exit the business in the DRC, due to a longstanding row with its local partner, Congolese Wireless Network.

