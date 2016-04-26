South Africa's top court orders Vodacom to pay for SMS invention -report

JOHANNESBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered mobile operator Vodacom to compensate the inventor of a free messaging system used by the company, local news services Fin24 and EWN said.

Online news service Fin24 said that after years of litigation, the highest court in South Africa ordered Vodacom, a unit of Britain’s Vodafone, to negotiate a payout amount with Nkosana Makate for inventing the “Please Call Me” service.

Vodacom’s spokesman Byron Kennedy told Fin24 that the firm was studying the court’s ruling. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)