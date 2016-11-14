FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
South Africa's Vodacom HY profit flat on one-off item, weak forex
November 14, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 9 months ago

South Africa's Vodacom HY profit flat on one-off item, weak forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest mobile phone operator Vodacom Group Ltd reported flat half-year earnings on Monday, hurt by a one-off tax adjustment and weaker foreign currency.

The mobile operator said headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items - came in at 440 cents in the six months to September, the same as a year earlier.

"The overall strong operational performance for the six months was negatively impacted by a one-off adjustment in taxation for Tanzania as well as the impact from weaker local market foreign currency," Vodacom said in a statement.

The Group delivered service revenue growth of 5.3 percent, led by a 2.3 million increase in active customers since March 2016, mostly in South Africa.

Vodacom declared an interim dividend per share of 395 cents, the same as the previous year. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

