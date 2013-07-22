FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodacom Tanzania to sell towers to Helios in cash and share deal
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 22, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

Vodacom Tanzania to sell towers to Helios in cash and share deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - Vodacom’s Tanzanian unit will sell all of its base stations to Helios Towers Tanzania in a cash and equity deal worth up to $100 million, the tower operator said in a statement.

Vodacom will hand over 1,149 towers in exchange for cash and a 24.5 percent stake in the Tanzanian affiliate of Helios Towers Africa. A Helios spokesman said the deal was worth between $50 to $100 million.

Helios buys or builds transmission towers used by mobile operators and leases them to telecoms service providers.

The deal is still subject to regulatory approval but will increase Helios’ tower coverage to 4,700 units in Africa when concluded. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.