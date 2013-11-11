UPDATE 2-Vodacom posts H1 profit to ramp up expenditure

* Customers up 10 pct

* Dividend of 395 cents

* Shares down 7 pct this year (Recasts, adds details, analyst)

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s dominant mobile phone operator Vodacom posted an 11 percent increase in first-half earnings on Monday and is ramping up capital expenditure despite an expected decline in tariffs.

Even though subscriber numbers are growing, African telecoms operators are experiencing plateauing revenues as call rates fall. They are also being pressed hard to keep investing in expanding and improving their networks.

In a further threat to revenue, South Africa’s telecommunications regulator is expected to cut by 75 percent mobile termination rates (MTR) - the fees operators charge one another to connect calls - by 2016.

Vodacom, which is majority-held by Britain’s Vodafone , said it planned to increase so-called capital intensity to 14-17 percent of revenue in the medium term from 11-13 percent this year.

It devoted 7 billion rand ($676 million) to capital expenditure in South Africa over the last two years.

“Reducing MTR, some would say, is clipping their wings, but if they are continuing to invest it is obviously a good thing especially from a quality perspective,” said Lehlohonolo Mokenela, a telecoms analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

“The increased investment is a positive sign that they believe there is still growth to be gotten from the market, particularly if you look at the data side.”

No. 3 network Cell C and fixed-line operator Telkom are expected to benefit from the reduction in termination rates as the South African market approaches saturation.

The privately held Cell C has initiated a price war that has forced rivals Vodacom and MTN to cut tariffs. It has also initiated an anti-trust complaint with competition authorities over discriminatory pricing by the two giants.

AFRICAN OPERATIONS

Vodacom said it was already taking a hit from a previous reduction in MTR that added up to 289 million rand in the six months to September.

Chief executive Shameel Joosub told journalists on a conference call that it was pushing for the regulator to keep reductions around that level as further cuts would put a tight squeeze on the company.

“The proposed MTR legislation increases that impact, which then makes it difficult for us to manage the impact without taking some drastic measures.”

Although Vodacom’s revenue from its other African operations in Lesotho, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique contribute only a fifth of the group’s revenue, they grew the fastest, expanding by nearly 35 percent.

Vodacom added 2.3 million more customers in those countries, compared with nearly 950,000 in its home market.

The company is also in talks to buy Neotel, a land-line provider owned by India’s Tata, that would give it access to 15,000 km of fibre optic network and boost its capacity to deliver high-speed data in South Africa.

Vodacom said headline EPS, a measure of profit that excludes certain one-time items and is the benchmark in South Africa, rose to 438.1 cents per share from 394.6 cents a year earlier. It also declared an interim dividend of 395 cents.

Its shares were up 0.12 percent at 1214 GMT at 115.10 rand. They are down more than 7 percent this year, compared with a 17 percent increase by Johannesburg’s Top-40 index. ($1 = 10.3537 South African rand) (Editing by Ed Cropley/Mark Heinrich)