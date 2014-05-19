FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vodacom to buy Neotel for 7 bln rand
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 19, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodacom to buy Neotel for 7 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Acquisition of neotel<vodj.j

* Vodacom - shareholders of company (“shareholders”) are advised that vodacom has entered into an agreement with shareholders of neotel proprietary limited

* Vodacom will acquire 100% of issued share capital in and shareholder loan claims against neotel

* For a cash consideration equivalent to an enterprise value of zar 7.0bn

* Vodacom will fund acquisition through available cash resources and existing credit facilitiesTransaction remains subject to fulfilment of a number of conditions precedent

* Transaction remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

* Transaction is expected to close before end of current financial year, although will be dependent of timing of requisite regulatory approvals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.