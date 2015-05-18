UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Vodacom FY earnings fall as competition heats up

* FY earnings down 6 pct

* Capex up 23 pct, Neotel acquisition deal delayed

* Shares up 11 pct this year (Recasts with CEO, analyst quotes)

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South African telecoms company Vodacom reported an expected drop in full-year earnings on Monday as call connection rates fell, while its planned investment in data to stay competitive could squeeze future profits.

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain’s Vodafone, said it would continue to expand its data network, having spent 13.3 billion rand ($1.1 billion) in the year to end-March or about 23 percent more than the previous year.

Like other mobile phone companies in Africa, Vodacom is spending billions of dollars to lay down high-speed data infrastructure to tap into rising consumer demand for data.

However, margins from data are smaller due to the cost of rolling out data networks versus voice calls, analysts say.

Data services was growth area with only about half of its South African customers using the service, Vodacom’s CEO Shameel Joosub told reporters.

Vodacom also said it lost 2 billion rand in revenue after South African authorities halved the amount operators charge one another for connecting calls, known as mobile termination rates.

“It’s been a tough year, probably one of the most challenging we’ve ever faced with major cuts in mobile termination rates, a weak economic environment, exchange rate volatility and increasing price competition,” Joosub said, referring to rivals such MTN Group and unlisted Cell C.

Vodacom had hoped its planned acquisition of landline and data provider Neotel would reduce the need to build its own data network, but is yet to receive approval from the regulator.

Vodacom said diluted headline earnings per share fell 6 percent to 840 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that excludes one-off items.

Dividends fell more than 2 percent to 805 cents per share.

“The glory days are certainly over,” said Nic Norman-Smith, Chief Investment Officer of Lentus Asset Management.

“You’ve got a time when your profits from your voice are under pressure and you are needing to increase your capital expenditure just to keep in the same position. That means profits in future are likely to be under pressure, which is fine if the stock is priced attractively.”

With a price to earnings ratio of more than 16 times, Vodacom looked overpriced considering the headwinds it faces, he said.

Its shares were down 1.2 percent at 1030GMT. They are up 11 percent this year, growing faster than the blue-chip index that has added 9 percent so far.