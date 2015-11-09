FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Vodacom reports 6 pct rise in H1 profit
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Vodacom reports 6 pct rise in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South African mobile phone operator Vodacom on Monday reported a 6 percent rise in half-year profit, buoyed by strong growth in data revenue.

The South African unit of Britain’s Vodafone said its headline earnings per share rose to 440 cents, from 415 cents, in the six months ended Sept. 30.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Data revenue was up 33.5 percent as Vodacom increased 4G coverage in its home market and grew its customers in other markets, the company said.

“In South Africa, LTE/4G coverage increased from 32.2 percent to 46.8 percent. We have already seen the customer experience improve significantly,” said Vodacom Group Chief Executive Shameel Joosub.

Customers that have access to 4G have grown to nearly 2 million in Africa’s most advanced economy and they use almost three times more data than those stuck with lower speeds, Joosub said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.