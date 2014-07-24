BRIEF-Vodacom Group Q1 group rev up 4.3 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Q1 group revenue increased 4.3% (2.7%) to r18,287 million

* Group service revenue increased 1.8% to r14 897 million, up 5.0% excluding cuts in mobile termination rates (MTRs)

* Q1 group active customers grew 15.6% to 59.6 million and active data customers grew 36.7% to 25.3 million

* Group data revenue increased 23.2% to r3 584 million, now 24.1% of service revenue

* South Africa service revenue declined 2.0% due to MTR cuts, 2.0% increase excluding impact of MTRs

* International service revenue up 17.3% (7.8 %) supported by strong customer growth and m-pesa