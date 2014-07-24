FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vodacom Group Q1 group rev up 4.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodacom Group Q1 group rev up 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Q1 group revenue increased 4.3% (2.7%) to r18,287 million

* Group service revenue increased 1.8% to r14 897 million, up 5.0% excluding cuts in mobile termination rates (MTRs)

* Q1 group active customers grew 15.6% to 59.6 million and active data customers grew 36.7% to 25.3 million

* Group data revenue increased 23.2% to r3 584 million, now 24.1% of service revenue

* South Africa service revenue declined 2.0% due to MTR cuts, 2.0% increase excluding impact of MTRs

* International service revenue up 17.3% (7.8 %) supported by strong customer growth and m-pesa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.