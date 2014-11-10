FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodacom revises mid-term EBITDA view to mid-single digit growth
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 10, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodacom revises mid-term EBITDA view to mid-single digit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Added 7.2 million customers to take our total customer base to 61 million and increasing revenue by 2.3 pct to r37.5 billion

* Impact of lower MTRs was to reduce service revenue by almost a billion rand in H1

* H1 group revenue increased by 2.3 pct to r37 546 million

* H1 HEPS declined 5.5% to 415 cents and EPS decreased by 4.7% to 422 cents

* Conditions are expected to remain challenging in short-term, particularly in South Africa

* Revised medium term (three years) EBITDA guidance to mid single digit growth, from mid-to-high single digit growth previously announced

* Medium term guidance for service revenue of low single digit growth and capex of 14-17 pct of group revenue remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
