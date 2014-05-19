FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodacom FY HEPS rises 2.8 pct
May 19, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodacom FY HEPS rises 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd

* Vod - preliminary results for the year ended 31 march 2014

* Overall revenue grew 8.3% and we added 7.0 million customers in year taking our total active customer base to 57.5 million.

* Group active customers increased 13.8% to 57.5 million; 7.0 million net connections in year.

* Group ebitda up 8.2% (5.1%*) with a margin of 36.1%.

* Headline EPS of 896 cents, up 2.8%

* Final dividend per share of 430 cents, giving total dividend per share of 825 cents.

* Maintain our medium term (three years) guidance at low-single digit service revenue growth and mid to high single digit EBITDA growth

* Will be increasing capital investment over medium term to between 14% and 17% of group revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
