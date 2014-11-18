FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone to launch services in Uganda via Afrimax tie-up
November 18, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vodafone to launch services in Uganda via Afrimax tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone has signed a deal with African telecoms provider Afrimax to provide voice and data services under the Vodafone Uganda brand, to increase its presence on the continent.

The two groups said they would also explore further tie-ups in a variety of territories in sub-Saharan Africa, known as Partner Market deals.

Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, is present in several countries in Africa either through its own brand or through Vodacom, a brand it majority owns.

“Uganda is an attractive market and we are delighted to welcome Afrimax to our successful Partner Markets community, which already operates in more than fifty countries,” Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive Stefano Gastaut said.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
