Vodafone says to cut 10 pct of Australia staff
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 29, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Vodafone says to cut 10 pct of Australia staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vodafone Hutchison Australia, the country’s third-ranked mobile phone company, said on Monday it plans to cut up to 500 jobs out of a workforce of 5,000 as part of a restructuring as it struggles with shrinking market share.

The company, a 50:50 joint venture between Vodafone Group Plc and Hutchison 3G Australia, has 6.8 million customers and operates brands including Vodafone, 3 and Crazy John‘s.

Independent telecoms analyst Paul Budde said in a recent report that Vodafone has seen a double-digit slide in revenues this year, while larger rivals Telstra Corp Ltd and Singapore Telecommunications unit Optus have seen revenue growth of about 1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
