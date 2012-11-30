FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodafone announces formation of new enterprise unit
November 30, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone announces formation of new enterprise unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group PLC : * New group enterprise unit & cww integration update * Creation of a new group enterprise unit, effective from 1 January 2013 * Nick Jeffery,currently CEO of cww to be appointed group enterprise director

responsible for the new unit * There is strong customer demand for combined products and services * Expected to deliver cash flow synergies of £150 million to £200 million per

annum by March 2016 * Expect to incur cumulative integration costs of approximately £500 million by

March 2016

