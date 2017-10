LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group PLC : * Vodafone Netherlands secures spectrum * Acquired spectrum of 2x10mhz in the 800mhz band, 2x10mhz in the 900mhz band,

and 2x20mhz in the 1800mhz band * Spectrum licences are all valid for 17 years * Total amount payable is E1.4 billion.