FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone, BSkyB in talks to curb BT's broadband reach-report
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 19, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Vodafone, BSkyB in talks to curb BT's broadband reach-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone and BSkyB have held high-level discussions on how to curb BT’s growing reach over the broadband market, the Sunday Times reported, citing senior sources.

The newspaper said the talks illustrate the extent to which the once-staid telecoms operator has gained on its competitors by betting on fibre broadband and top flight football.

According to its sources, the newspaper said BSkyB, the Rupert Murdoch-owned pay-TV group, and Vodafone discussed striking deals on Sky’s sports and movie channels and collaborating on a high-speed broadband service.

However, the sources said, it was unlikely that the two firms would build a nationwide fibre network because it would cost several billion pounds.

Vodafone declined to comment while Sky was not immediately available to comment.

BT is spending more than 3 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) on a high-speed fibre-optic network that should reach 90 percent of homes by next year and a further 2 billion pounds on sports broadcast rights, the newspaper said.

Shares in BSkyB lost more than 1.5 billion pounds of their value in November after BT won the rights auction to show Champions League soccer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.