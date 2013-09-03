FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone says will not keep capex higher after three-year boost
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vodafone says will not keep capex higher after three-year boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - British mobile company Vodafone said it did not plan to increase capital expenditure beyond a three-year spending boost using some of the proceeds of the $130 billion sale of its stake in Verizon Wireless.

“This does not have an impact on the underlying run rate (of capex),” Vodafone’s Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford told analysts on a call on Tuesday.

“A lot of what we spend here is taking the level of 4G coverage to 90 percent in big markets and updating stores, so they are not recurring costs. It’s hard to predict four years out but you should think of this 6 billion (pounds) as turbo-charging our capex, not a step up permanently.”

On the same call, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he did not rule out expanding into new countries, but the priority was strengthening its existing operations.

“If there is value we will consider it, but our main focus is the strategy we declared to focus on our existing footprint,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.