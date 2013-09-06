FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone ready to target Italy for 'Project Spring' spend-report
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 6, 2013 / 5:50 AM / in 4 years

Vodafone ready to target Italy for 'Project Spring' spend-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vodafone is ready to direct a large part of its “Project Spring” investment spend on Italy, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said in an interview on Friday.

Colao told Il Corriere della Sera that Italy remained one of Vodafone’s main markets following the $130 billion sale of its stake in U.S. joint venture Verixon Wireless, which was announced earlier this week.

“Italy will have a big part of our Project Spring, to speed up 4G and develop more fibre, ours or in collaboration with Telecom Italia at sustainable prices,” Colao told the newspaper.

Under its “Project Spring” plan Vodafone intends to raise its capital spending by an additional 6 billion pounds over three financial years to improve network quality for customers in Europe and emerging markets.

“Otherwise we are already equipped and are ready to invest,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.