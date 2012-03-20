India's top court dismisses review plea in Vodafone tax case

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the tax office’s plea seeking a review of the court’s ruling in January that Vodafone Group Plc was not liable to pay any tax on its acquisition of Indian mobile assets, a lawyer on the case said.

Vodafone won a five-year legal battle against the Indian tax authorities in January as the country’s top court dismissed a$2.2 billion tax demand raised over the British mobile phone giant’s acquisition of Indian mobile assets in 2007.

The tax office last month filed a petition seeking a review of that judgment.