India's top court dismisses review plea in Vodafone tax case
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 20, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 6 years ago

India's top court dismisses review plea in Vodafone tax case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court dismissed on Tuesday the tax office’s plea seeking a review of the court’s ruling in January that Vodafone Group Plc was not liable to pay any tax on its acquisition of Indian mobile assets, a lawyer on the case said.

Vodafone won a five-year legal battle against the Indian tax authorities in January as the country’s top court dismissed a$2.2 billion tax demand raised over the British mobile phone giant’s acquisition of Indian mobile assets in 2007.

The tax office last month filed a petition seeking a review of that judgment.

