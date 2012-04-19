FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone gets more time for Cable & Wireless bid
April 19, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Vodafone gets more time for Cable & Wireless bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone was given more time to decide whether to bid for troubled corporate telecoms provider Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW), CWW said on Thursday.

Buying CWW, which has issued a string of profit warnings since it split from the former Cable & Wireless e ntity in March 2010, would give Vodafone fixed lines that could relieve pressure on its wireless network and strengthen its position in the corporate telecoms sector.

“CWW confirms that advanced discussions with Vodafone are on-going with a view to establishing whether or not they might result in a formal offer for the company which the board of Cable&Wireless Worldwide would be willing to recommend,” CWW said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came minutes before a 1600 GMT deadline for Vodafone to submit a bid or walk away.

The company now has until 12.00 noon on 23 April 2012 to make up its mind.

Tata Communications, which had also declared its interest, dropped out of the race on Wednesday after the two sides failed to agree on price.

