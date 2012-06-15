Vodafone says will not switch CWW offer if scheme fails

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone Group said on Friday it would not change the terms of its takeover offer for Cable & Wireless Worldwide and if it did not achieve the required support of the holders of 75 percent of the shares its bid would lapse.

Vodafone’s 38 pence-a-share bid has been criticised by CWW’s largest shareholder Orbis, which holds a 19 percent stake. It said last week it would not decide whether to support the deal until just before Monday’s shareholder meeting.

The fundholder has said it would be willing to remain a minority shareholder in a Vodafone-controlled CWW, but that would require Vodafone switching the bid to a tender offer.

“Vodafone confirms that it will continue to implement the offer only by way of a scheme of arrangement and that it will not switch to a contractual takeover offer,” the mobile phone company said after the London stock market closed on Friday.

“Accordingly, unless the scheme is approved at the CWW shareholder meetings, the offer will lapse.”

It said it reserved the right to switch to a contractual takeover offer if a third party announced a possible offer or offer for CWW.