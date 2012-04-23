FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C&W Worldwide's Orbis does not back Vodafone bid
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

C&W Worldwide's Orbis does not back Vodafone bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Orbis, the largest shareholder of Cable & Wireless Worldwide, said the $1.7 billion agreed bid from Vodafone undervalued the corporate telecoms company, and said it would not support the deal.

“With the transaction being accretive in the first year, the proposed deal is clearly attractive for Vodafone shareholders,” a spokesman said.

”However, we are concerned that the offer price does not appear to reflect the value inherent in CWW.

“Although we believe the CWW management team has handled the bid process responsibly, we have declined to give an irrevocable undertaking or letter of intent to support the transaction.”

Orbis holds just over 19 percent of CWW’s stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Vodafone said on Monday its agreed approach had the support of the holders of 18.6 percent of CWW’s shares.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.