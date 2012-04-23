C&W Worldwide's Orbis does not back Vodafone bid

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Orbis, the largest shareholder of Cable & Wireless Worldwide, said the $1.7 billion agreed bid from Vodafone undervalued the corporate telecoms company, and said it would not support the deal.

“With the transaction being accretive in the first year, the proposed deal is clearly attractive for Vodafone shareholders,” a spokesman said.

”However, we are concerned that the offer price does not appear to reflect the value inherent in CWW.

“Although we believe the CWW management team has handled the bid process responsibly, we have declined to give an irrevocable undertaking or letter of intent to support the transaction.”

Orbis holds just over 19 percent of CWW’s stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Vodafone said on Monday its agreed approach had the support of the holders of 18.6 percent of CWW’s shares.