Vodafone challenges Czech 4G auction
October 25, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

Vodafone challenges Czech 4G auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Czech unit of Vodafone filed a motion against the Czech telecoms regulator CTU’s auction of radio frequencies for 4G high-speed wireless networks, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

It lodged a complaint at the Czech antimonopoly office (UOHS) and the European Commission, spokeswoman Marketa Kuklova said. It also called for a “new fair and transparent” auction.

Five companies are bidding in the auction, including existing operators Vodafone, Telefonica Czech Republic , and T-Mobile, along with two newcomers Revolution Mobile and Sazka Telecommunications.

Incumbents have criticised a condition in the auction setting aside space in the 800 MHz band and the 1800 MHz band for a new entrant.

