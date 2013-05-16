UPDATE 1-Vodafone to offer German pay-TV after Deutsche deal

By Kate Holton

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone will be able to offer pay-TV over high-speed broadband to its German customers under a new deal with Deutsche Telekom, broadening its appeal in the British firm’s most important European market.

The move, reported by Reuters in April, is designed to prevent customers defecting to superfast cable services and cuts the need for Vodafone to make acquisitions in its largest European market, which has recently turned more competitive.

“Our agreement with Deutsche Telekom will greatly enhance our ability to offer our German customers a range of competitive, high-speed broadband and TV services,” said Philipp Humm, Vodafone’s head of Northern and Central Europe.

Vodafone, traditionally a mobile-only company which rents fixed lines in some markets, has come under pressure to show it can compete with cable TV groups and telecom firms that offer a combined plan for mobile, fixed calls, broadband and TV.

The offer, known as quad-play, has proved increasingly attractive, particularly from cable operators, as consumers watch more programming on TV, laptops and smartphones.

Vodafone owns some fixed-line assets in Europe, including Germany where it offers mobile and fixed lines to private and business customers, but it has quad-play services with TV, fixed and mobile calls on superfast networks only in Portugal.

Investors had feared the trend could force Vodafone to go on a Europe-wide spending spree for fixed-line assets. Sources told Reuters in February that it was weighing a 10-billion-euro bid for cable operator Kabel Deutschland.

Shares in that firm were down 4 percent in early trading.

“We are not yet seeing significant consumer demand for quad-plays in many European markets, but intuitively we believe this to be inevitable,” Espirito Santo said in a note.

“Vodafone is now in a position where it can offer quads when the time is right.”

The firm, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, is building a joint fibre optic network in Spain with France Telecom’s Orange, and has said it is looking at a range of options for fixed-networks across the region.

Analysts noted the German deal was a risk for Deutsche Telekom, conferring a huge advantage on its biggest rival, but thought it was worth it in the long run. The deal will provide wholesale revenues to Deutsche and Vodafone is unlikely to be too competitive on price, because of likely high wholesale fees it will have to pay Deutsche.

The deal, which should launch before the end of the year subject to approval from German regulators, will initially use Deutsche’s VDSL network under a Layer 3 bitstream agreement which will provide speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

That will rise to 100 Mbps once Deutsche applies a new vectoring technology, and a new advanced system will be made available to Vodafone from 2016, giving the British firm greater control over the product it offers.