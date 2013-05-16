Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom agree VDSL deal

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone said it agreed a deal with Germany’s Deutsche Telekom that will allow the British company to offer its German customers TV over superfast broadband.

The company said on Thursday the cooperation is to launch before the end of the year, once the deal has been approved by German regulators.

Vodafone, traditionally a mobile-only company which has to rent fixed lines in some markets to offer broadband, has come under pressure from investors and analysts to show how it can compete with cable TV groups and telecom firms who can lure customers with a combined offer for mobile, fixed calls, broadband and TV.

A source had told Reuters last month that Vodafone Germany and Deutsche Telekom opened talks in December about agreeing a new wholesale deal for so-called VDSL bitstream technology. Vodafone has 34 million customers in Germany. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)