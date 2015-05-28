Vodafone sells its stake in Bharti Infotel for $200 million

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past logos of Vodafone painted on a roadside wall in Kolkata May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

REUTERS - Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L) said on Thursday it sold its stake in telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infotel to its holding company Bharti Enterprises for $200 million.

The stake represents about a 4.2 percent interest in the Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel, which is also a subsidiary of Bharti Enterprises.

The sale results from a directive by India’s Department of Telecoms, which restricts any group from holding an interest in more than one licensee company in the same service area.