A Vodafone US Inc employee suing the company for allegedly violating a settlement agreement in a compensation dispute cannot bring claims under labor law, a New York state judge has ruled.

Vodafone US is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group PLC, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, providing mobile, messaging, data and other business services, including smart machine-to-machine technology.

