BRIEF-Vodafone to buy notes of Nara Cable Funding, Ono Finance II
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone to buy notes of Nara Cable Funding, Ono Finance II

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Offer to purchase outstanding notes

* Offer to purchase outstanding notes of nara cable funding limited and ono finance ii plc

* Issuers are stand-alone entities which issued notes to provide loans to cableuropa s.a.u. Vhesl is parent of vodafone espana s.a.u.

* Offer complies with change of control covenant set forth in indentures and vhesl is offering a premium over 101% required thereunder

* There are certain conditions to completion of offer to purchase and offers no assurances that offer to purchase will be completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
