BRIEF-Vodafone says renew partnership with Belgacom in Luxembourg, Belgium
August 1, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone says renew partnership with Belgacom in Luxembourg, Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc :

* Renewal of partner market agreement with Belgacom

* Belgacom and Vodafone’s customers will be able to roam on each other’s mobile networks

* Two companies will also continue to benefit from joint mobile device procurement

* Customers will continue to benefit from international managed services and will continue to be serviced through a single point of contact

* Vodafone and Belgacom Group have renewed their partner market agreement in Belgium and Luxembourg for a further three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

