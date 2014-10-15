FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone exec says does not see conditions for Fastweb deal
October 15, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Vodafone exec says does not see conditions for Fastweb deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Vodafone does not see conditions at the moment for a deal to buy Italian broadband company Fastweb, the head of Vodafone in Italy, Aldo Bisio, said on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the situation said this month Swisscom , which wholly owns Fastweb, was considering a possible sale of the unit, which is worth up to 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for Vodafone. (1 US dollar = 0.7910 euro) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

