Vodafone exec says does not see conditions for Fastweb deal

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Vodafone does not see conditions at the moment for a deal to buy Italian broadband company Fastweb, the head of Vodafone in Italy, Aldo Bisio, said on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the situation said this month Swisscom , which wholly owns Fastweb, was considering a possible sale of the unit, which is worth up to 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for Vodafone. (1 US dollar = 0.7910 euro) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)