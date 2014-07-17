FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone bids to buy small Greek telecoms company Forthnet
July 17, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Vodafone bids to buy small Greek telecoms company Forthnet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone and its Greek business partner Wind have offered to buy the shares they don’t already own in Forthnet, a small Greek internet, telephony and pay television provider, Forthnet said on Thursday.

Vodafone and Wind, who already own about 39 percent of Forthnet, have made a non-binding bid with an indicative price range of 1.70 to 1.90 euros, Forthnet said in a bourse filing.

That would value the Greek company at about 200 million euros ($270 million), according to ThomsonReuters data. Emirates International Telecommunications LLC owns a 44 percent stake in Forthnet. ($1 = 0.7390 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

