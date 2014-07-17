FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vodafone bids for Greek telecoms company Forthnet
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 17, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vodafone bids for Greek telecoms company Forthnet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, shares)

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest subscription television provider Forthnet said on Thursday it had received a joint takeover bid from Britain’s Vodafone and its Greek business partner Wind.

Vodafone and Wind, which already own about 39 percent of Forthnet, have made a non-binding offer for the rest of the shares, indicatively offering between 1.70 and 1.90 euros apiece, Forthnet said in a bourse filing.

A victim of cut-throat competition in Greece’s shrinking, austerity-hit telecommunications market, Forthnet has reported net losses for the past nine years, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

But the acquisition may give Vodafone an advantage in it battle with main Greek rival OTE, a unit of Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. Forthnet’s main asset is subscription TV operation Nova, which would help either OTE or Vodafone/Wind boost their market share and squeeze more revenue from customers.

OTE last month tabled a non-binding bid of up to 300 million euros to buy Nova but Forthnet said on Thursday there was “no significant development” regarding OTE’s bid.

The offer from Vodafone and Wind values Forthnet at between 187 and 209 million euros ($283 million), according to Thomson Reuters data. Forthnet’s biggest shareholder is Emirates International Telecommunications LLC, with a 44 percent stake.

Shares in Forthnet, which began as an internet provider and then expanded into telephony and pay TV, were flat at 1.70 euros in Athens.

In a bid to challenge OTE’s market leadership in Greece, Vodafone tried but failed in 2012 to merge with Greece’s third-biggest operator, Wind Hellas. (Full Story)

The two firms subsequently struck a network-sharing agreement last year to save costs. ($1 = 0.7390 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Tom Pfeifer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.