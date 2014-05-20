FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone results in line, 2015 earnings to fall
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 20, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Vodafone results in line, 2015 earnings to fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone said its core earnings would fall in 2015 due to the investment needed in the business as it reported 2014 results in line with forecasts, helped by an improvement in underlying trading in the fourth quarter.

The world’s second-largest mobile operator has reported record falls in underlying revenue in the last 18 months, due to fierce competition in Europe, regulator-imposed price cuts and European consumers reducing the number of calls they made during the recession.

It is now investing to improve network speed and coverage after selling its U.S. arm in a $130 billion deal. It said its organic service revenue - stripping out items such as handset sales, currency movements and acquisitions - was down 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of March.

That was an improvement on the 4.8 percent drop recorded in the third quarter and the 4.9 percent fall in the second.

Full-year revenue and core earnings were in line with forecasts.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.