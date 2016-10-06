Vodafone's Indian unit spent $3 bln-plus in spectrum auction -source

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group's Indian unit has bought spectrum worth more than 200 billion rupees ($3 billion) in a government auction that ended on Thursday, a source with knowledge of developments told Reuters.

India's telecoms ministry announced the results of the auction, which raised a total of $9.9 billion for the government, but did not immediately provide a breakdown of payments by individual operators. ($1 = 66.6809 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by David Goodman)