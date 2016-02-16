Vodafone says gets $2 billion India tax reminder notice

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India’s tax office has issued a reminder notice to Vodafone Group Plc about a tax demand worth more than $2 billion, saying it could seize the British telecoms company’s assets in India if it is not paid.

Vodafone, one of India’s largest corporate investors, has repeatedly clashed with the authorities over taxes since it bought Hutchison’s mobile business in 2007. It was held liable for capital gains tax which authorities say is owed on the deal.

A dispute over the tax demand worth more than $2 billion related to that deal has yet to be resolved.

“We can confirm that we have received a tax reminder from the tax department that also references asset seizures in the event of non-payment,” a London-based spokesman for Vodafone said in a statement.

“This dispute is currently the subject of international arbitration. The Indian government stated in 2014 that existing tax disputes, including ours, would be resolved through existing judicial process,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tom Heneghan)