Liberty Global, Vodafone win EU conditional approval for Dutch tie-up

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission has authorised on Wednesday a joint venture in the Netherlands between British telecoms firm Vodafone and U.S. cable operator Liberty Global in exchange for concessions.

The EU executive gave its approval conditional on Vodafone selling its consumer fixed line business in the Netherlands, the Commission said in a statement.

"The divestment offered by Vodafone fully addresses these concerns, allowing the Commission to clear this telecoms merger in Phase I," the Commission said.

Brussels also rejected a request to refer the assessment of the transaction to the Dutch competition authority.

The decision confirms what was exclusively reported by Reuters last week. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)