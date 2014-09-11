FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vodafone CEO says open to Liberty Global deal -Bloomberg
September 11, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vodafone CEO says open to Liberty Global deal -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes slug, adds quote, background)

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone’s chief executive Vittorio Colao said Europe’s biggest cable group Liberty Global could be a good fit for the mobile operator “for the right price”, according to a Bloomberg report.

Shares in Vodafone were down 1 percent at 203.05 pence by 1459 GMT on Thursday, well below a session high of 206.45 pence, and traders attributed the fall to the reported comments.

Liberty’s shares rose 3.4 percent to $43.55.

Vodafone declined to comment.

Vodafone has bought cable operators in Spain and Germany in the past two years to beef up its mobile operations and respond to consumer demand for bundled offers of broadband, TV, as well as fixed and mobile calling.

Owning fixed networks also allows Vodafone to carry its users’ mobile traffic more cheaply and efficiently.

Liberty, which is owned by billionaire John Malone, has grown via a decade of acquisitions to encompass cable operations in 12 European countries, including Germany, Britain, and the Netherlands. It has a market capitalisation of about $33 billion, and had 2013 sales of $14.47 billion.

Vodafone’s market capitalisation is roughly 53.98 billion pounds ($87.66 billion) with 2013 sales of 44.4 billion pounds.

1 US dollar = 0.6158 British pound Reporting by Tricia Wright, Kate Holton and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
