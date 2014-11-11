FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 11, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vodafone nudges earnings outlook higher as trading improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone nudged its forecasts for core earnings higher on Tuesday after reporting a sharp improvement in its main quarterly revenue measurement as demand for mobile services improved in its big European markets.

The British group reported second-quarter organic service revenue, which strips out items like handset sales and currency movements, down 1.5 percent, compared with the near 4 or 5 percent falls it recorded in the last six quarters. It was also better than the consensus of a fall of 2.8 percent.

The world’s second-biggest mobile operator said it now expected its full-year core earnings to be between 11.6 billion pounds and 11.9 billion pounds, compared with the previous guidance of between 11.4 billion pounds and 11.9 billion pounds. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)

