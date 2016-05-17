FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone reports underlying earnings growth after European recovery
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 17, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Vodafone reports underlying earnings growth after European recovery

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Mobile phone operator Vodafone posted its first underlying growth in both full-year revenue and core earnings since 2008, helped by a return to top-line growth in Europe in the fourth quarter.

The world’s second-largest mobile phone operator reported full-year revenue of 40.97 billion pounds ($59 billion), up 2.3 percent on an underlying basis and broadly meeting market forecasts, helped by a better performance in South Africa, Egypt and Turkey.

It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 11.61 billion pounds, slightly shy of forecasts.

It said it expected underlying earnings growth to accelerate to 3-6 percent this year. ($1 = 0.6909 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

