Vodafone nudges up guidance after returning to earnings growth

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone reported a better-than-expected acceleration in revenue growth in the second quarter, helping it return to earnings growth for the first half and nudge its expectations for the year towards the top of its guidance.

The world’s second largest mobile operator on Tuesday posted second quarter organic service revenue growth of 1.2 percent, an improvement on the 0.8 percent it saw in the first quarter and ahead of the 0.9 percent analysts were expecting.

Core earnings for the six months to end-September rose 1.9 percent to 5.79 billion pounds, beating expectations of 5.69 billion, as investment in its networks starts to pay dividends.