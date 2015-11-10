FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone nudges up guidance after returning to earnings growth
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 10, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Vodafone nudges up guidance after returning to earnings growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone reported a better-than-expected acceleration in revenue growth in the second quarter, helping it return to earnings growth for the first half and nudge its expectations for the year towards the top of its guidance.

The world’s second largest mobile operator on Tuesday posted second quarter organic service revenue growth of 1.2 percent, an improvement on the 0.8 percent it saw in the first quarter and ahead of the 0.9 percent analysts were expecting.

Core earnings for the six months to end-September rose 1.9 percent to 5.79 billion pounds, beating expectations of 5.69 billion, as investment in its networks starts to pay dividends.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.