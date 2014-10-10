FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India court rules in favour of Vodafone in transfer pricing case-TV
October 10, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

India court rules in favour of Vodafone in transfer pricing case-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India’s Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of Vodafone Group Plc in a transfer pricing dispute, two television stations reported on Friday.

Vodafone had appealed against the Indian tax office’s decision to add about 32 billion rupees ($523 million) to its taxable income for the financial year 2009/10, CNBC TV18 said.

Vodafone is among several multinational companies involved in transfer pricing disputes with Indian tax authorities. ($1 = 61.1625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

