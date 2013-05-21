FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 6:15 AM / in 4 years

Vodafone posts biggest fall in service revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone posted its largest ever quarterly fall in key organic service revenue on Tuesday, prompting it to keep hold of a dividend from its U.S. arm and reinvest it into the business and not return it to shareholders.

The world’s second largest mobile operator, at the centre of intense speculation as to whether it will sell its U.S. arm in one of the world’s largest deals, posted a 4.2 percent fall in organic service revenue, in line with forecasts.

That however marked a further acceleration from the 2.6 percent fall in the third quarter and reflected the tough economic conditions in its core European markets and the regulatory cuts which hit a peak in the three months to the end of March.

Overall the group posted its first fall in full-year sales since 2005, down 4.2 percent to 44.4 billion pounds ($67.58 billion), while core earnings fell 3.1 percent to 13.3 billion pounds.

It did not make any mention of the speculation that it could sell its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to joint venture partner Verizon Communications.

