UPDATE 1-Vodafone's Humm to lead new European unit
August 1, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Vodafone's Humm to lead new European unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vodafone is to merge its northern and southern European units into one division to be led by Philipp Humm, to help the mobile operator sharpen its new focus on rolling out internet services across the region.

The group had only divided its core unit of Europe into two divisions just over a year ago.

Faced with increasing consumer demand for internet access via smartphones and tablets, the world’s second-largest mobile operator has increased its focus on fixed-line internet services in recent years.

It has announced a network build out in Spain as part of a partnership with Orange and has agreed a $10 billion deal to buy Germany’s largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland , adding TV and fixed-line services to help defend against mounting competition in the mobile business.

Humm joined Vodafone from Deutsche Telekom in October to run the-then Northern and Central Europe arm, but his time coincided with a slowdown in the northern European countries such as Germany due to increasing competition and regulation.

Paolo Bertoluzzo, currently the head of southern Europe, will become the group’s commercial and operations officer.

“These organisational changes will allow us to improve the customer experience and develop our commercial strategy more quickly and consistently,” Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said.

Under the reorganisation to take place on October 1, the group’s successful Turkish division will fit into the Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific unit.

