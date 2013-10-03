Vodafone CFO Halford to leave next year

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone said on Thursday its chief financial officer Andy Halford has decided to leave the group next year and will be replaced by regional head Nick Read.

After almost nine years in the role Halford will leave the firm at the end of March 2014 after the conclusion of Vodafone’s deal with Verizon Communications Inc.

Read, currently chief executive of Vodafone’s Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific region, will be appointed group chief financial officer-designate on Jan. 1, 2014.