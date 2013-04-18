FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone expands Red all-inclusive price plans across Europe
April 18, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vodafone expands Red all-inclusive price plans across Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Mobile phone operator Vodafone Group is rolling out its Red price plans, which combine data packages with unlimited texts and call, across 14 European markets.

The tariffs are being designed to increase customer loyalty and prevent users choosing so-called over-the-top services such as What’s App and Viber to message friends for free.

The British company said on Thursday that it would also offer multi-device plans - putting smartphones and tablets on a single bill - on its Red plans by the end of the year.

Vodafone said in February that more than 2 million customers had signed up to Red in five countries including Britain and Germany.

